Inquest into firefighter Adib’s death begins today

Members of the media gather at the entrance of a courtroom at the Shah Alam Sessions Court January 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 18 ― The case management on the inquest to determine the cause of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death will be held at the Sessions Court here today.

The proceedings will be held before before judge Rofiah Mohamad at 9am.

According to a statement issued by the Selangor police contingent, only representatives from three media organisations will be allowed to cover the proceeding due to limited space. They are the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), The Star and Sin Chiew Daily.

Representatives from the affected media organisations were at the court compound since 8am to cover the case.

Muhammad Adib, 24, of the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station, was severely injured when he arrived in the vicinity of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, early on Nov 27 to put out a car fire during riots that erupted purportedly over the relocation of the house of worship.

Some people claim that he was injured in a vehicle accident while others allege that he was assaulted by several rioters.

He succumbed to his injuries and died at the National heart Institute (IJN) last Dec 17. ― Bernama