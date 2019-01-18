BN bigwigs swarm Sungai Ruil on Cameron Highlands campaign trail

Barisan Nasional Cameron Highlands by-election candidate Ramli Mohd Noor greets traders in Tanah Rata January 13, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TANAH RATA, Jan 18 — Despite facing numerous charges for corruption and abuse of power, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also joined the campaign for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the Cameron Highlands by-election here today.

He, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and the BN candidate “hit” the Orang Asli settlement of Sungai Ruil here this morning.

Najib told them that he hoped they would give their support to the BN candidate on polling day (January 6).

The Cameron Highlands by-election is a four-cornered contest among Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran, who is also Pahang DAP deputy chairman, Ramli and two independents, Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee.

The by-election is being held after the Election Court annulled the 14th general election victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN for vote-buying.

Meanwhile, the “love-hate” relationship between PAS and Umno, the backbone of BN, seems to continue in this by-election.

PAS leaders among them its deputy president PAS Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were seen on the campaign trail for BN in the Sungai Koyan area today.

When approached by reporters, Tuan Ibrahim said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang would also be coming town to lend a hand to the BN in the by-election.

The relationship between PAS and Umno is hard to describe because at times PAS says it can work with Umno and in the same breath has called Umno a “sinking ship” and invited Umno members to switch to the religious party. — Bernama