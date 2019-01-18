80-year-old woman dies from rabies, bringing death toll to 16 in Sarawak

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the woman died today at the Sarawak General Hospital. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, Jan 18 — A senior citizen from Kampung Sungai Du’uh, Serian, infected with rabies has died.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the woman, 80, died at 9.35am today at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“On January 11, the victim had fever, cough, vomiting, lethargy, body aches and seek treatment at a private clinic on the same day. However, the victim did not inform the doctor that she had been bitten by a dog.

“The victim was then referred to the Sarawak General Hospital on January 14 by the clinic after her condition worsened as she was severely affected by neurological symptoms including hydrophobia and aerophobia,” he said in a statement here today.

The latest case took the death toll to 16 out of 17 confirmed rabies cases in the state since it was declared as an epidemic on July 1, 2017. — Bernama