KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Whether you are a talented Mr or Ms Fix-It around the house or just someone who does the odd maintenance chores now and then, MR D.I.Y. — everyone’s go-to hardware store — has been a part of your life for the past 20 years.

Yes, MR D.I.Y. is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Since opening its very first store on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in 2005, MR D.I.Y. now has 1,400 stores nationwide.

What’s more, it is not just a Malaysian household name... it is also an international one with 5,000 outlets across 14 countries.

With a wide product variety across categories — at affordable prices, MR D.I. Y. will continue to support the communities it serves.

MR D.I.Y. also impacts the community with its CSR initiatives that include education, disaster relief and outreach.

With its expanding footprint, MR D.I.Y. also creates jobs for thousands of people here and abroad.

Here are some must-haves from MR D.I.Y. that are really worth grabbing — from our POV:

1. Batteries

2. Anti-rust spray

3. Food containers

4. Garbage bags

5. Light bulbs

6. Fluorescent tubes

7. Mineral water

8. Door knobs

9. Spray paint

10. Clothes hangers

11. Super glue

12. Cling wrap

13. Wrapping paper

14. Electrical products like shavers, rice cookers, etc

15. Snacks

16. Local branded products

17. RM2/RM2.20/RM2.40 products

18. Official merchandise

19. Local Brand/Colour Series products

20. MR D.I.Y. recycle bag