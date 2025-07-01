KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Owning a home in Kuala Lumpur is increasingly out of reach to a lot of people.

The capital is the country’s most expensive city and living here means grappling with skyrocketing prices and enduring gridlocks on a daily basis.

So, if you are seeking a home away from KL’s hustle and bustle, why not consider settling down at Erat Residence?

Developed by Suntrack Development, Erat is the first freehold condominium in the vibrant Alam Impian township in Shah Alam.

Sprawling across 4.49 acres, the low-density development consists of only 269 units, making it a good fit for those seeking a slower-paced lifestyle. The property houses three types of units: Type A (1,098 sqft), Type B (1,216 sqft) and Type C (2,206 sqft).

Strategically located in Alam Impian, Erat is only a stone’s throw away from schools, retail centres and private hospitals. The Eaton International School is next door and the green lung of the township – Taman Tasik Alam Impian – is within walking distance.

Right across the road is the Lake Point Club, a recreational spot offering mesmerising lakefront views and lush landscapes in the master-planned township.

The residential property is also well-connected to major highways including the Federal Highway, the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) and the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway (LKSA).

So, moving to Erat means a more spacious home with less scrutiny from prying eyes – plus the accessibility and social life that KL offers but minus the sky-high price tag.

There are also child safety features like dedicated children’s playrooms, a raised pool, a wading pool as well as a fenced playground.

If that’s still not appealing enough, here’s another compelling reason to consider settling down at Erat, especially if you have a growing family.

Built for ageing in place

As their parents age or develop disabilities, many families either relocate from their high-rise homes to elderly-friendly homes or make separate living arrangements for them.

The trend is expected to hold true for the next few decades as Malaysia is moving towards becoming an aged nation by 2040.

Relocating from a home they spent a fortune to buy or staying away from family members during their later years are both equally painful choices. Thankfully, residents at Erat may not have to opt for either.

Built for ageing in place, Erat is a forever home designed to last for generations.

Built for ageing in place, all units come with 900mm clear openings at designated doorways and toilets for wheelchair users. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Erat’s design concept adopts the MAGIC philosophy – Multi-Ability, multi-Generational, Inclusive Communities – that ensures accessibility, safety and convenience for people of all ages, sizes and abilities.

The concept is reflected all through the building – right from wider doorways to signages with Braille at key common areas and wheelchair accessible landscaped parks, walkways and carparks.

Each unit is equipped with ramps at the entrance, yard and toilets to minimise the drop between floors for wheelchair users.

Inside all units, there are 900mm clear openings at designated doorways and spaces with wheelchair turning radii for them too.

These features are useful and convenient for older residents or for those recovering from physical injuries.

Additionally, the property’s design has been reimagined to incorporate sustainable living. Some green features outdoors include an optimal north-south orientation for cooler interiors and rainwater harvesting tank for landscape watering.

The sustainable homes also come with dual flush toilets to reduce water usage and the interiors are painted with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Aesthetics-wise, the landscaped ground is inspired by structured knots from the traditional songket – staying true to the meaning of “erat” which means binding things together.

