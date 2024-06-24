GEORGE TOWN, June 25 — What happens when an esteemed Malaysian fashion house meets a 118-year-old colonial mansion in Penang?

The result is the Honouring Heritage Collection, courtesy of Mimpikita and The Edison, George Town.

By joining forces, the two iconic brands have created a fusion of fashion and heritage.

From artisanal-designed fashion pieces to lifestyle essentials, each item encapsulates the essence of sophistication and cultural heritage.

The collaboration was recently unveiled at The Edison Hotel, where guests were treated to a preview of the Honouring Heritage Collection and a first look at Mimpikita and Kita&Co’s upcoming releases.

The event featured speeches by Mimpikita CEO Nurul Zulkifli and The Edison, George Town executive director Rina Teoh.

Teoh (second from left) with Mimpikita founders at the launch of their collaboration. — Picture courtesy of Mimpikita x The Edison, George Town

“Having the opportunity to partner with another Malaysian company who share similar vision and values like attention to details, timeless elegance and luxurious comfort were main motivators.

“Mimpikita checked many of the boxes as that perfect partner, so how could we pass on this opportunity?” Teoh said to Malay Mail.

The collection offers Warisan Bathrobe, which features Mimpikita-exclusive printed monograms and Teroka Graphic T-shirt, which boasts an illustration of The Edison Hotel.

Teroka Graphic T-shirt, which boasts an illustration of the hotel. — Picture courtesy of Mimpikita x The Edison, George Town

There are also Mutiara Espadrilles (crafted from high-quality denim with durable jute insoles), Malaya 3-In-1 Pillowcase Set and collectible Karyawan Postcards.

In regard to hotel guests’ feedback, Teoh said: “Generally many of our guests have been supportive of the collection.

“This can be seen through their purchase of the items, a way for them to take home and remember their memorable stay with us.”

The Honouring Heritage Collection pop-up will be at The Edison, Georgetown until June 30. It is also available at Mimpikita boutiques and online.