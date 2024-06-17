KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Say Ciao (hello) to Piquadro as the Italian brand of tech-design accessories for business travellers arrives in Malaysia.

Brought in by luxury lifestyle specialist The Melium Group, Piquadro has opened with two standalone boutiques in The Exchange TRX and IOI City Mall.

Featuring a walk-through presentation with two male models, the brand was recently introduced to local media at the Exchange TRX store.

Specialising in the production of leather items, Piquadro was founded in 1987 in a little town halfway between Florence and Bologna where the headquarters is located.

Its innovative positioning in the sphere of design and technology enabled Piquadro to become a market leader in Italy, where briefcases and travel items are must-have accessories for young professionals.

The first single-brand Piquadro shop opened in 2000 in the heart of the Milan fashion district, Via della Spiga.

This season, Piquadro has introduced the brand’s latest ambassador from South Korea: dapper actor Jung Sung-il.

Jung, who shot to fame in popular Netflix series The Glory, is featured with Piquadro’s bestsellers in the campaign.

The essence of Piquadro sees design, functionality and technological innovation combined with Italian craftsmanship utilising quality leather.

In every collection, it offers a range of professional leather goods, backpacks, bags, luggages and small leather accessories in which style meets calculated practicality.

Up-close details of Piquadro’s Brief Belt Bag. — Picture courtesy of The Melium Group

The spirit of each product is encapsulated in the basic concept behind the design: ‘Tech inside’.

In fact, Piquadro bags and briefcases are specifically conceived to carry all technological devices safely.

Classic colours are side by side with vibrant tones from the seasonal collections.

Key product lines include Black Square, Blue Square, Harper, Brief and PQL luggage for the discerning traveller.

Piquadro is located at L1.42, The Exchange TRX and G 234, IOI City Mall.

For more details, visit http://www.melium.com/brands/piquadro/.