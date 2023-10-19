KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Here's interesting news for Malaysians who love working from home!

Malaysia has emerged as one of the top 50 havens for remote workers in the world, according to the 2023 Global Remote Work Index (GWRI).

The country emerged 41st out of 108 countries that were evaluated by cybersecurity company Nordlayer in the global survey.

Malaysia is the second best country for remote workers in the South-east Asian region, just behind Singapore that was ranked at 28th.

Thailand narrowly made it to the Top 50 after finishing at the 49th position, while Indonesia settled at 68th.

The GWRI rated countries based on four benchmarks, namely cyber safety, economic safety, digital and physical infrastructure and social safety.

Denmark, that still ranks as one of the world's happiest countries with a 37-hour work week, clinched the top spot in the survey.

Meanwhile, Korea was the best Asian country for remote workers at the 17th spot, followed by Japan (22), Singapore (28) and China (39).