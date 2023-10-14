PARIS, Oct 14 — Consumers in many countries around the world are increasingly interested in ethical, eco-friendly fashion. But they also face a number of barriers when moving from theory to practice, including price and a market offer deemed too limited, a new study reveals.

It’s now generally acknowledged that the pandemic acted as a catalyst for environmental awareness, with the first changes in behaviour observed as brands and consumers left the confines of their homes.

But have these new habits managed to take root in people’s daily lives? Shoppers seem keen to commit to sustainable consumption, but recent research from YouGov highlights the barriers preventing them from taking action.

The fashion sector, often singled out for its environmental impact, is no exception. Consumers would like to make their wardrobes greener, but face many obstacles, starting with prices they consider excessive.

Yes to sustainability but...

Carried out among more than 12,000 adults in the USA, UK, France, Germany and Italy, the survey shows that sustainability is now a criterion that’s being taken into account by consumers.

More than half of those surveyed (55 per cent) even say it is an important notion in fashion.

This figure rises to 56 per cent in France, 57 per cent in the USA, and 59 per cent in Italy.

By contrast, only 48 per cent of Germans consider sustainability important in this sector. Still, important though it is, it’s not the first thing that consumers look when making a purchase.

Price remains the main purchasing criterion, particularly for the shoppers in France (81 per cent) and the UK (82 per cent), ahead of fabrics and fit — which is the criterion that comes first for Italians and Americans.

Environmental issues come in at a much lower level, important to just under three in ten clothing shoppers.

Manufacturing conditions, sustainability and the manufacturing location are considered important criteria for 30 per cent of French respondents, 28 per cent of American respondents, 27 per cent of British and Italian respondents, and 25 per cent of German respondents.

... but not at any cost

The study clearly shows that, while consumers in these countries say they are in favour of sustainable fashion, they are still struggling to put these principles into practice.

And here again, price is no stranger to the equation. More than half of French consumers (56 per cent) don’t buy eco-responsible clothing because the price is too high, compared with only 37 per cent of Americans.

Meanwhile, 30 per cent of Italian shoppers point to the difficulty of finding sustainable brands, and 32 per cent of Italian and British consumers cite a lack of clarity as to which ecological criteria are actually respected.

As a result, consumers are turning to other means to get fashion items they consider more respectful of the planet. Over a third of French people (34 per cent), for example, claim to have reduced their clothing purchases for environmental reasons.

Among all respondents, 36 per cent say they buy fewer but better quality fashion items, and 28 per cent say that they buy second-hand clothes.

Interestingly, among those who order clothes online, an overwhelming majority (over 80 per cent in all countries except the USA) say they are willing to accept longer shipping times to be more sustainable.

On the other hand, they are less inclined to pay more for more sustainable shipment (between 24 per cent and 38 per cent depending on the country).

Last but not least, more than four in ten consumers (45 per cent) say they have changed the length of time they own their clothes since the start of the pandemic. Italian (40 per cent) and French (35 per cent) respondents say they are keeping their clothes longer, compared with only 25 per cent of British shoppers polled.

Note that 16 per cent of American consumers say they keep their clothes for between six months and a year, and that 7 per cent get rid of them even before six months.

* Data from YouGov BrandIndex and YouGov Profiles were paired with an adhoc survey of over 12,000 nationally representative adults in the US, UK, France, Germany and Italy in March 2023. YouGov reports that 3,132 adults participated in the USA, 2,008 in the UK, 2,940 in France, 1,949 in Germany, and 2,027 in Italy. — ETX Studio