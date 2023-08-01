KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Norhashima Hamzah is one lucky woman.

During a recent 10-day hospital stay for chronic asthma, the 30-year-old dental nurse was able to see her husband at least three times a day.

As a dietary aide with a KL hospital food service, the love of her life, husband Mohd Khairul Jazli Mohd Jaiz was the one who brought her food for every meal.

“When he comes in, I would usually be asleep because of the many meds I was taking,” said Norhashima, better known as Shima, in an interview with mStar.

“I only found out he had come in after reading a text from him later.”

“But luckily on my last day, I was awake so I managed to get him on video.”

The one-and-a-half-minute video posted on TikTok three days ago has garnered 2.1 million views and 901 comments to date.

It starts with 30-year-old Jazli announcing the arrival of her breakfast tray and asking Shima if she had taken her meds.

“No sir, I haven’t,” she replied.

“Ma’am, please take your meds after eating,” he said.

“No, I don’t want to,” she said to which he responded: “Ok, thank you ma’am.”

As he turned to leave, she said: “By the way, sir, I ordered two apple juices, ya,” she teased.

“Yes ma’am, it’s there on the tray, I’m going to slap you, ma’am,” he said with a laugh while walking away.

“What about a doughnut?” she asked before he could close the door.

The heartwarming clip had TikTok users in stitches, with many saying how lucky she was and what an adorable couple they made.

“I watched this over and over again, it made me smile how he treats his wife, may they always be together,” said one.

“I’m going to get a husband who’s a doctor,” said another, giving a thumbs up emoji.

“With a husband like that, I wouldn’t mind being admitted every day,” said a third.

Shima said that when she was warded in 2021, her husband could only deliver food through a security guard due to quarantine restrictions.

“He only started working in this hospital three months ago, so I was lucky he was able to send the food himself.”

Shima, who is originally from Terengganu, said they were married in 2021.

“My husband’s not the romantic sort,” she said. “I usually have to buy my own birthday cake. But this time he was different, so patient and caring.”

Throughout her hospital stay, Jazli would come to be with her whenever he had free time and after work.

But the highlight of her stay was receiving a surprise gift of honey and a Doraemon stuffed toy, which was unusually romantic of him.

Shima, who has suffered from chronic asthma since childhood, said her condition deteriorated early this year.

“If this is the last time he takes care of me, I want the video to be a reminder of the love we shared,” she said. “If we’re blessed with a long life together, then Alhamdulillah.”

“My husband always tells me to keep my spirits up and not to overthink things,” she said. “His patience and love for me is my medicine.”

Shima and Jazli are hoping to raise funds to buy an oxygen concentrator machine for home use.

Those who wish to help can make their donations to Norhashima Hamzah via her Maybank account at 163019494683.