KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — An orang utan that returned a zoo visitor's slippers in China in exchange for popcorn has gained wide attention from social media users.

The incident took place on July 31 when a tourist visiting a zoo in Weihai, Shandong province dropped a slipper into the orang utan's enclosure, Global Times reported.

Recently, a video of the #orangutan took the initiative to return the tourist’s slippers in Shandong, #China, received attention. "The orangutan may consider the slipper as food. The keeper did some hand gestures, and then exchanged the slippers back with popcorn." pic.twitter.com/YvwV8stRJu — BeijingNews 新京报 (@BJNewsWorld) August 1, 2022

Initially thinking the dropped slipper was food, the orang utan took a whiff of the item.

As the item smelled different from the food it normally ate such as fruits, eggs and meat, the orang utan decided to hold on to it instead.

In the meantime, the keeper offered the orang utan popcorn bought by the visitor.

After seeing the food and communication from the keeper, the orang utan threw the slippers back.

The entire encounter, which took less than three minutes, won praises from social media users after the clip was shared online.