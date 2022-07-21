NEW YORK, July 21 — The city of Verona in Italy receives thousands of letters each year addressed to Juliet, Shakespeare’s famous heroine. The writers of such letters can rest assured that they are all processed, regardless of the language they are written in, thanks to the Juliet Club. This team of volunteers responds to romantics looking for answers about their own love lives. And anyone can become a volunteer — an experience some TikTokers have shared online.

Romeo and Juliet is the timeless romantic tragedy that captivates lovers around the world. In penning this ill-fated love story between a Capulet and a Montague, Shakespeare made Verona the city of love. If Juliet’s house and its famous balcony are a must-see for tourists, social networks have brought the Juliet Club back into the limelight.

Composed of a team of volunteers, in charge of answering love letters sent to Verona or left by tourists visiting the Italian city, this club was created in 1972 by artists passionate about Shakespeare’s tragedy. According to the association’s website, the story goes back to the 1930s when a certain Ettore Solimani, in charge of maintaining Juliet’s tomb, took to answering the letters people left on the tomb and signing them “Juliet’s secretary.”

This club, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is currently experiencing a resurgence in popularity thanks to TikTok. Users of the platform have shared their experience as volunteers. The craze is such that giving half a day or a day of your time during a visit to Verona to answer these letters has almost become a tourist attraction in itself. — ETX Studio