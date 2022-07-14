Indonesian trade minister Zulkifli Hasan has come under fire for giving out free cooking oil in return for supporting his daughter. — Screen capture from YouTube/ KompasTV

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Newly-minted Indonesian trade minister Zulkifli Hasan has drawn the ire of the people including President Joko Widodo for giving away cooking oil to voters in return for their support for his daughter.

Zulkifli was attending an event hosted by his party, PAN (National Mandate Party), in Lampung province, Sumatra on Saturday where he handed out subsidised cooking oil to women, Coconuts Jakarta reported.

He later told the crowd to vote for his daughter, Futri Zulya Safitri, in the 2024 legislative elections.

“With IDR10,000 (RM2.96) you can get 2 liters [of the cooking oil]. Did you bring the IDR10,000? Keep it in your pocket, it’s all on Futri,” Zulkifli reportedly said.

“But later on you’ll vote for Futri, okay? If you do, we’ll hold an event like this every two months.”

After news spread, the president, popularly known as Jokowi, gave Zulkifli a verbal warning.

“I ask that all my ministers focus on their jobs. As for the trade minister, I ask that he prioritise the task I gave him the other day,” Jokowi told reporters during an official trip to West Nusa Tenggara.

“[He should be concerned with] how to push down the retail price of cooking oil to IDR14,000 (RM4.14) per litre, or even below that.”

Jokowi made it clear when appointing Zulkifi as trade minister on June 15, replacing Muhammad Lutfi, that controlling the price of cooking oil will be among his top priorities.

Today, the retail price of a litre of cooking oil varies between IDR20,000 and 30,000 (RM5.92 and RM8.88).

Zulfikli is known outside of Indonesia as the politician who was on the receiving end of some scolding from actor Harrison Ford in 2013.

Back then, Zulkifli, who was forestry minister, appeared flummoxed when Ford pressed him about illegal deforestation in Sumatra for the latter’s documentary.