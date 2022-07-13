Bonnie the beagle-cross went on to take the third prize in a dog show after it was rescued from the street. — Picture via Facebook/ Paula Closier

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A female beagle-cross that ran away from home went on to win third prize in a dog show after her rescuer entered her in the event.

Bonnie had slipped out of her home in Bolney, West Sussex, on Sunday and was found by John Wilmer by the side of the road later that day as he took his two dogs to a show in Felbridge, BBC reported.

Wilmer said he was in a bit of a rush to get to the show when Bonnie was found and they decided to put her in the car.

“I left a message on Facebook before taking her to the show.”

“She was such a lovely dog, I thought it'd be good to enter her,” he said, adding that he was pleased Bonnie did so well.

According to the portal, after Bonnie disappeared, her family started to search the surrounding area and put out an appeal on social media.

Her owner Paula Closier, said they were thrilled she was found safe.

“We were frantic as we lived right by a main road. Bonnie used to be a street dog and we were so worried she wouldn't have known to come back.”

Bonnie joined the Closier family four years ago, after being rescued by a charity from the streets of Crete, Greece.

“She's had such a full life. When John brought her back to us with a rosette we couldn't believe it. It's a shame she didn't come first in the show,” added Closier.