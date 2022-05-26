Two men in Louisiana have been arrested for moving a house illegally. — Picture of Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office website

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Two men in Louisiana have been arrested for moving a house without permission.

Tony Domingue, 46, and Nico Comeaux, 32, were arrested on Sunday in Loreauville, a village in Iberia Parish, Newsweek reported.

They were charged with violation of parish ordinance, simple obstruction of highway commerce, and criminal damage to property.

According to state law, simple obstruction of highway commerce refers to "the intentional or criminally negligent placing of anything or performance of any act on any railway, railroad, navigable waterway, road, highway, thoroughfare, or runway of an airport, which will render movement thereon more difficult."

It is punishable by a fine of no more than US$200 (RM879), imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Katherine Breaux told the magazine that police received "several calls" on Sunday morning regarding a home between 139.4 sq meters and 157.9 sq meters that was later found to belong to Domingue.

At about 3:30am police found an abandoned truck, trailer and house blocking the road's 400 block at Berard Road, in Loreauville.

Domingue and Comeaux allegedly transported the home down Coteau Holmes Road, in the process hitting and damaging multiple mailboxes, road signs and trees.

The pair also allegedly hit power lines and poles that led to nearly 700 house owners to be without power for several hours.

Breaux said the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed with the Iberia Parish Government Permit Office that Domingue never applied for a permit to move the home.

"Our office was told that Mr. Domingue purchased the house in the later part of 2021," she said.

"From the location where the house was situated when he purchased it, to where his property is located, is approximately 3.2 km to 4.8km. He went through a sugarcane field for a portion of the distance, then on to a parish road, a state highway and back onto a parish road."

Domingue, she added, had attempted to move the home in the early hours of May 12, but the house got stuck in the sugarcane field for over a week.

That was when officials told him to apply for a permit first.

The house was later towed to Domingue's property.