For the first time in UK, landlord gets jail term in sex for rent scheme

A landlord in UK gets jail term for sex-for-rent conviction after asking young tenants to sexually pressure him in exchange for a roof over their head. ― Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 ― Bizarre sexual demands of a landlord that involved sex, bikini and bondage sessions has got him a conviction of its first kind in England and Wales.

According to The Telegraph, Christopher Cox sought women to wear bikinis around his house in Surrey.

The 53-year-old convicted landlord also asked the victims to take part in bondage sessions and to sleep in his bed in exchange for a roof over their head.

The report said Cox targeted vulnerable young women on Craigslist to live with him at his home in 2018.

His advert was aimed at “a girl in need”.

It was reported that Cox had sought for young girls above 16 in his adverts.

“If you are a young girl 16-plus who is stuck at home and wants to get away or maybe you are homeless seeking a safe route out, I have a room available in my home for a young girl,” reads his ads.

Guildford Crown Court heard one of his victims was a homeless woman, who was unwell and desperate, and was doing cash-in-hand jobs at the time.

Cox’s scheme was exposed after two female undercover reporters from ITV’s The Kyle Files responded to the online ad in August 2018.

However, Cox continued with his vile act by sending out adverts even after he was confronted by TV cameras.

ITV passed their research to Surrey Police, who searched his phone and found evidence of a homeless woman agreeing to an arrangement out of desperation.

Cox was sentenced to six months on each of the two charges of inciting prostitution for gain, which relate to two women between August 21 and September 6, 2018 and November 4 and 7, 2018.

He was also jailed for 12 months for controlling prostitution for gain between May 17 and June 27, 2018.

The judge was quoted saying that the offence has now become colloquially known as sex-for-rent ― making it the first such prosecution that has been brought in England and Wales.