In Europe, ‘chat checkouts’ are making grocery shopping a more sociable experience

Carrefour has launched ‘Blablabla Caisses’ or ‘chat checkouts’ that are aimed primarily at the elderly or socially isolated. — Picture via Facebook/Carrefour

PARIS, Feb 1 — Fancy a chat? Shoppers in France can now head to a “Blablabla Caisse” or “chat checkout” where there’s plenty of time to talk while paying for groceries at the supermarket. Hailing from the Netherlands, this concept is starting to take hold in other countries.

Who hasn’t found themselves getting annoyed about a long queue at the supermarket at some time or another! But sometimes, it’s also nice to take your time and chew the fat with the cashier. In fact, for some people, talking to checkout staff can be a real pleasure.

So much so that in the Netherlands, the Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo had the idea of creating its “kletskassa,” or “chat checkout.” The first one launched in 2019 in Vlijmen, a town located in the province of North Brabant in the center of the country. And it seems to be a success, since the supermarket chain plans to open “kletskassa” in 200 more of its stores.

This concept is now inspiring certain supermarket chains in France, notably Carrefour, which is testing the system in some of its stores. These “chat checkouts” are primarily intended for the elderly or socially isolated, whose numbers have increased with the pandemic. But they have also been designed with cashiers in mind, some of whom will no doubt appreciate this extra human contact in their workday.

For shoppers in a hurry, rest assured that these checkouts are not intended to replace automatic or rapid payment points. It will still be possible to do your shopping without it using up your entire lunch break! — ETX Studio