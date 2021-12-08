Company in UK offers £1,000 to binge watch 12 Christmas-themed movies

A company in the UK is offering £1,000 to anyone willing to binge watch 12 films related to Christmas. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A company in the UK is offering £1,000 (RM5,594) to anyone willing to binge watch 12 movies related to Christmas.

To make the deal sweeter, the successful applicant will also be supplied with tasty snacks over the festive season, Daily Star reported.

The offer is made by Buzz Bingo to determine the best Christmas film of all time.

The successful film tester will be sent a hamper filled with a chocolate selection box, hot chocolate, mince pies and more to devour.

The films up for reviews are The Santa Clause, Miracle on 34th Street, Christmas With The Kranks, Bad Santa, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Deck The Halls.

Other films are Love Actually, Jingle All The Way, Elf, Home Alone, Die Hard and How The Grinch Stole Christmas.