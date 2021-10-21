Saudi Arabia to build an enormous extreme park in the Arabian Gulf inspired by offshore oil rigs (VIDEO)

Saudi Arabia is building an enormous extreme park in the Arabian Gulf inspired by offshore oil rigs. ― Picture from pif.gov.sa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 ― Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans to build a 150,000 square metres extreme park in the Arabian Gulf.

The announcement made by the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) stated that the new tourism project was inspired by offshore oil platforms and promises an array of offerings, adventures, and aquatic sporting experiences.

Being coined as ‘THE RIG.’, the project will feature a multitude of attractions including three hotels with a total of 800 rooms, 11 world class restaurants, 50 boat berths, helipads and a range of activities such as roller-coaster rides, bungee jumping and more.

In support of Saudi Arabia’s effort to preserve the environment, ‘THE RIG.’ will also follow leading global standards and best practices in ensuring the preservation of the environment in the project’s vicinity.

According to a press release by PIF, the ‘unique tourism attraction’ is part of its strategy to further strengthen Saudi Arabia’s international entertainment and tourism offering.

This is also in line with the long-term Saudi Vision 2030 objectives which aims to achieve economic diversifications.

In light of the announcement last weekend, PIF also released a teaser video of the upcoming extreme park on their Twitter page.

The teaser has been viewed over 200,000 times and has garnered over 1,000 likes with social media users in awe with the teaser.