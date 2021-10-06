Thief hiding from police in UK arrested after his big feet spotted

A thief hiding from Swadlincote Police was finally arrested after police spotted his big feet. ― Picture via Facebook/ Swadlincote Police SNT

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― A suspected thief did not do a good job in hiding himself after he was arrested by police who spotted his feet.

The suspect, 36, was found standing behind a rail of clothes by officers during a raid at a house in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, Daily Mail reported.

Swadlincote Police took to their Facebook page to share snaps of the man, who was arrested on suspicion of carrying out a string of thefts across the town.

In the post, the station shared, “If we can find you hiding in the loft? If we will run through garden fences to arrest you? Are we not going to look in the cupboard?

“Would we not recognise you hiding under a blanket?”

It said the station had been out again doing their early morning door knocks for wanted offenders.

“Despite being told the offender was not at the address, officers still searched the address.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested after being found hiding in the cupboard under a blanket, his big feet gave him away.

“One more charged and remanded for committing thefts in South Derbyshire.”

The station's Sergeant Tarj Nizzer said: “If you run from Swadlincote Police you will only go to jail tired, in this case he had his blanket ready for his sleep in the cell.”

Response from social media users was equally hilarious.

Jen Griffiths wrote the suspect was not very good at hide and seek while Nicola Wall said the suspect should have used Harry Porter's invincibility cloak.