Plumber in Selangor buries animals killed on roads to give them a ‘final resting place’

The love for animals had driven plumber Choong Kim Yoong to help bury animals that are killed on the road. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Plumber Choong Kim Yoong is an animal lover.

His love for animals went up a notch 10 years ago when he started burying animals, especially those killed on roads.

The 59-year-old said he decided to help bury these animals as he wanted to let them pass on peacefully.

“If they are just left there on the road, the carcass will end up being run over by vehicles countless times,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail from Sungai Buloh, Selangor, Choong said over the years, he had helped to bury more than 2,000 animal carcasses with most of it being dogs.

Some days, he can bury up to six animal carcasses a day.

“While most of it is in Selangor, I have also received calls from as far as Nilai, Negri Sembilan and Genting Sempah in Bentong, Pahang to help bury dead animals,” he added.

To help him bury the animals, Chong said he has a hoe ready in his car so that he can dig a hole anytime to bury a dead animal.

“Normally, I bury them in places where there is no development. This is to avoid people from disturbing the animals’ final resting place,” he said, adding that he would also offer the animals a short prayer after he completes the burial.

Choong said having his own business makes it easier for him to carry out the deed.

“Whenever I receive a call for help to bury a dead animal, I can drop whatever I am doing at that time or negotiate a suitable time to go over to the site where a dead animal has been found.”

While Choong’s services are free, he said there were times when those who asked for his help would give him pocket money.

“I spent about RM1,000 monthly just on petrol travelling to places to bury dead animals,” he said.

Asked how long would be doing this act of burying animals, Choong said he would do it as long as he lives.