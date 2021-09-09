Pokemon card sellers in Japan running quizzes and deck inspections to ensure products go only to genuine buyers

To flush out resellers, shops selling Pokemon cards are making buyers to answer quizzes and show their decks before being allowed to buy. ― Picture from Twitter/ @TSUTAYASASHIOGI

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― Stores selling Pokemon cards in Japan are running quizzes and deck inspections to flush out resellers.

One of such retail outlets involved is the Omiya Sashiogi branch of media entertainment chain Tsutaya, in Saitama City, reported SoraNews24.

The shop, which was taking pre-orders for the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield Fusion Arts expansion, had made it mandatory for buyers to show the Pokemon trading card game deck they currently use and correctly answer a Pokemon quiz.

Would-be buyers must agree to the conditions before making the purchase.

Pre-order is limited to one box per person, and the buyer has to agree to shrink wrap being removed prior to receiving the box, an anti-reselling precaution undertaken by some stores in Japan.

Tsutaya’s clever system has been met with praise from Pokemon fans.

Meanwhile, the local branch of electronics megastore Yodobashi Camera also made their customers prove their Pokemon credentials.

When Twitter user @siro_gaming1 showed up to buy a box of Eevee Heroes and Shiny Star V cards each, the user had to answer the question of who was the Pokemon partner of the series’ main character.