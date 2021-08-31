Interiors: Morris style, or when the garden comes inside

The William Morris style, with its arabesques and country motifs, is a star style of the fall season. — Rawpixel.com pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Aug 31 — One of the first to truly popularise the floral print, the William Morris style, with its arabesques and country motifs, is the must-have of this fall.

Foliage, petals, soft colours that lead to dreaming and poetry... in short, a whiff of fresh air for this new season.

In much of the northern hemisphere it’s a kind of in-between season, no longer really summer but not quite fall yet.

A time to throw yourself into Morris style. If you’ve never heard of this William Morris before, you should know that he is the one who largely inspired the flowery and poetic spirit of cottagecore.

Remember the craze for granny-style tableware and floral wallpapers, like something out of a Victorian-era novel?

Well, this genius designer founded a decorative arts company in 1861 called Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co, later called Morris & Co, which published a large number of larger-than-life designs to establish itself as a pioneer of the decorative arts.

A novelist and poet, but also an architect, painter and designer, William Morris dreamed up textiles and wallpapers where lush vegetation intertwines, petals stretch, as well as arabesques.

His philosophy was that designs and production of the designs should not be separate from each other.

In the midst of the Victorian era, where pompous fabrics weigh down pretentious decor, inspired by the Gothic and classical aesthetics, the lightness of the floral, natural motifs were novel.

In contrast to the ubiquitous red and black of the period, William Morris sought out tones inspired by nature, putting water green next to dusty pink or sepia. All in shades and softness, for an atmosphere as soft as it is refreshing for the spirit.

It is this spirit that we find in designers’ fall home collections. At Morris & Co,itself, celebrating 160 years, we find the iconic Willow Bough in fabric or wallpaper. Meanwhile Caravane offers strips of tapestries that are reminiscent of the famous Liberty pattern in a 70-cm-wide 10-metre roll.

The small two-seater Rio sofa, the result of the Sunbrella and La Redoute Intérieurs collaboration, contrasts a floral motif on a blue base with a design of straight ‘70s lines.

This style can also be adopted in small touches by lining the inside of a piece of furniture, covering some books or just displaying a strip of wallpaper in a frame. Endless possibilities. So much the better. — ETX Studio