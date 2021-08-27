As e-motorsports racing gains popularity, E1 Championship organiser Alex Yoong is confident of successful season

Malaysia's simulator racing championship, E1 Championship, is returning with Season Two this August 25. — Picture courtesy of eGG Network.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Covid-19 has put paid on most group activities.

One of them is motor racing where race tracks have been silent in the recent past.

For motorheads looking to still get their fix, there is e-motorsports racing.

E-motorsports events have been gaining momentum with almost 500,000 viewers tuning in to previous events.

Malaysia’s simulator racing championship, E1 Championship organiser and race director, Alex Yoong said fans are beginning to enjoy this type of racing.

“In Malaysia we’ve got a great audience, we’ve got a great audience in the Philippines as well and Singapore’s audience is also great actually,” Yoong said.

The E1 Championship returned on August 25.

E1 Championship Season Two will see 20 sim racers representing 10 teams from various countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, and Australia.

They will compete for the US$16,000 (RM67,000) grand prize.

The championship will also see previous champions competing including Season Zero champion, Naquib Azlan from Stratos Motorsports, Malaysia and Season One champion, Ar Muhamad Aleef ‘Hamilton’ from Team Flash, Singapore.

The draw of e-motorsports racing is that the skills used are the same in both real and virtual worlds.

“Obviously you don’t have the sensation of driving a real race car, you don’t get hot like when you’re driving a race car, but the skills are exactly the same,” said the former Formula One racer.

“So, we put Naquib into a real race car, he became a Toyota Gazoo Racing Talent Development Driver earlier this year and he won his very first race.

“He won first place and Mika Hakimi, who’s also a sim racer, finished third in that race.

“So, it’s definitive proof that simulator racers can go to the real world and beat real-life drivers, especially with the right coaching and at the right time, Naquib and Mika have proven that’s possible.”

Yoong also listed a few reasons why sim racers are potentially better than real-life racers.

“Because these guys did so many hours (in the simulators) and you can’t do that in real-life racing.

“They put so many hours in and they can experiment with different configurations, different cars, different settings and different tracks.

“Whereas in Malaysia, real-life racers can only race in Sepang and a few other circuits, there’s no way they can compete with sim racers and that’s why you see real-life racers converting to simulator racing now.”

He added that local motorsports icons such as Tengku Djan Ley and Keifli Othman have started participating in simulator racing as well.

Yoong added that the latest season is expected to bring a lot more excitement as simulator racers, also known as sim racers, will be racing on a different racing simulator platform called iRacing instead of the previous one, RaceRoom.

“We will also have our first night race, oval race and fixed setup races along with Joker rounds with mystery circuits revealed to drivers only hours before the race,” Yoong said, adding that the new race environment was made possible on the iRacing platform.

There would also be mystery tracks to balance the race between professional sim racers and regular sim racers.

E1 Championship’s Season Zero champion Naquib said real-life racing was just another race to him.

“It was actually and surprisingly not that different from what I’ve experienced in simulator racing. The mental approach to it, it’s honestly just like another race for me.

“You get the butterflies in the car when the race is about to start but once you start moving, it’s just full focus from there and you don’t think about anything else, you don’t have time really to be thinking about anything else.”

Naquib who is passionate about motorsports said that he has been playing racing games since he was young, and he had just stepped into the competitive sim racing scene a year ago.

He entered season one of the eRacing GP Global Edition last year when the Movement Control Order started.

“I came in as a nobody, no one had heard of me before.

“I entered the competition for the fun of it and I finished second in that championship, beating some of the top sim racers in South-east Asia,” he said.

He said amongst other challenges when it came to sim racing included keeping a focused and calm state of mind as it was easy to get angry and frustrated when racing.

Naquib and his team are looking forward to the third season of the championship.

“I think the E1 Championship for this season is going to be really interesting. There’s a new simulator platform that we’re changing to which is iRacing.

“So, it is really stepping into the unknown for most of us because we don’t know how any of us would perform in this game specifically.”

The E1 Championship Season Two will be visiting some of the world’s iconic tracks on iRacing, with eight rounds of thrilling actions for esports and motorsports fans.

The first round of the E1 Championship Season Two was won by Luke Banister of BlackArts racing from Australia with a total of 44 points.

He was followed by Josh Purwein of BlackArts Racing (40 points) in second place while third place went to Muhammad Ibrahim of team Flash from India (34 points).

The second round will take sim racers to the Montreal circuit in Canada next week.

