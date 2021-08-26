Former Microsoft and Amazon executive sentenced to two years jail for RM7.54m fraud over Covid-19 relief loans

Former Microsoft and Amazon executive Mukund Mohan has been sentenced to two years jail after he was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining nearly RM7.54 million in Covid-19 disaster relief loans. ― Picture via Facebook/ Mukund Mohan

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― A former Microsoft and Amazon executive has been sentenced to two years' jail after he was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining nearly US$1.8 million (RM7.54 million) in Covid-19 disaster relief loans.

AP reported that Mukund Mohan, of Clyde Hill, was making more than US$200,000 (RM838,000) annually as the chief of technology for the Canadian e-commerce company BuildDirect when he was arrested in July 2020.

The US Attorney’s Office in Seattle said he submitted eight fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications seeking US$5.5 million (RM23 million) for companies he purportedly ran, and he actually received almost US$1.8 million.

Mohan’s lawyers had sought a 60-days sentence, noting Mohan had no criminal history and had spent only US$16,500 (RM69,176) of the money.

They said his actions, possibly triggered by mental health issues, were such an aberration for him that he fainted when federal agents knocked on his door.

Federal authorities were able to seize the money from Mohan’s accounts.

He also paid back the amount he spent and was ordered to pay a US$100,000 (RM419,000) fine.

Mohan had submitted fake and altered documents, including phony federal tax filings and altered incorporation documents.

He had claimed one of the companies had dozens of employees when in reality it had none.

Acting special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation, Corinne Kalve, attributed the crime to Mohan’s greed, saying that when people abuse such benefit programs “they are stealing from those that are most vulnerable.”