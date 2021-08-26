China's Shanxi Province drafts bill that seeks to ban funeral paraphernalia

China's Shanxi Province has drafted a bill that bans funeral paraphernalia. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― China's Shanxi Province has drafted a bill to regulate the province's funeral administration that includes banning the production and selling of funeral paraphernalia.

The bill, Global Times reported, was released by the Shanxi Provincial Department of Justice on its website for feedback.

If passed, it will see the end of hell money, paper horses and paper buildings being burnt to comfort the souls of deceased family members.

According to the portal, besides banning the production and sale of funeral supplies such as paper men, paper horses, paper houses and “hell money”, the draft also bans the selling of coffins and other earth burial supplies to crematorium areas where cremations are carried out.

However, earth burial supplies can still be sold to ethnic minority residents who observe the custom of earth burials within the province.

The bill has led to heated discussions among Chinese internet users with many disagreeing with the move,

A social media user commented that the prayer paraphernalia was a way to mourn the dead.

“It's not appropriate to describe these items as feudal superstition,” the user wrote while another user pointed out that it was a tradition that goes back to more than a thousand years.

Others suggested that people can buy flowers or use other ways to mourn the dead that do not pollute the environment.