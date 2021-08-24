US waiter receives RM18,981 tip from well-wishers after denied earlier tip by homophobic diners

The waiter at Wisconsin restaurant received a RM18,981 tip from well-wishers after he was denied tip by homophobic diners. ― Picture via Facebook/Do Good Tour

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― A restaurant waiter in Wisconsin, US, who was earlier denied a tip due to his sexual orientation, received US$4,500 (RM18,981) from well-wishers after his encounter was shared on social media.

Eric Salzwedel, the co-founder of Do Good Wisconsin, a non-profit organisation that performs random acts of kindness, took to Facebook to share a receipt where a diner had scribbled “Service was good but we don’t tip sinfull [sic] homosexual” on a US$142.95 (RM602.96) bill.

“This came across my table this morning and upsets me greatly! This just happened here in Madison at a local restaurant.”

Salzwedel then rallied his followers to chip in as he planned to go back to the restaurant and request for the waiter and show them that the community loves them.

Two days after the initial post, Salzwedel managed to raise US$4,500 from 250 well-wishers.

In an updated post on Monday, Salzwedel shared that donations were still coming in for the waiter but had been rerouted to a non-governmental organisation The Trevor Project which provides assistance to LGBTQ youths as per the waiter's request.