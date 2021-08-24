Malay Mail

Rescuers summoned to retrieve a body from Oklahoma river find man napping (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 24 Aug 2021 05:05 PM MYT

BY SYLVIA LOOI

Rescuers from Tulsa Fire Department in Oklahoma were summoned to retrieve a body only to find it was a man napping in the Arkansas River. — Screen capture from Twitter/ Tulsa Fire Dept
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Rescuers have been summoned to Arkansas River in Tulsa, Oklahoma to fish out a body only to find it was a man taking a nap in the river.

In a tweet, Tulsa Fire Department said they were responding to a report that a body was found in the river.

 

 

“We launched a boat and discovered that the man was just laying in the water,” the department said.

The department added that while the water level in the river was low, it could still be potentially dangerous.

“Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool!”

Responding to the rescue, a Twitter user @tony68729098 accused the department of infringing on the man’s right to float in the river.

 

 

Another user @rjm1869 said the hot weather had driven the man to sleep in the river.

 

 

The rescue video had since been viewed 10,400 times on Twitter.

