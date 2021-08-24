Man in Jakarta steals widow’s undies, writes vulgar words on it after she turns him down

Obscene remarks were written on the widow’s undergarments. — Pexels pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — A man from Jakarta, stole a widow’s undergarments and scrawled filthy remarks on it after she rejected him.

Jilted, he chose to exact revenge and decided to steal her lingerie which was drying in front of her house.

The incident took place at Kampung Kubangjaya, in the province of Riau, reported Suara.com yesterday.

Sukandar, a local neighbour, explained that the suspect was depressed because the widow refused his love, which led him to steal her lingerie and write obscene messages on it.

“When the woman didn’t like him, he decided to steal and write obscene phrases on the stolen panties to make himself feel better.’

The feeling probably didn’t last too long as she caught him in the act and started shouting, “thief!”

“The man was almost beaten by the locals,” said Sukandar.

Residents who heard the woman’s screams, caught the culprit as he tried to escape and a police report was filed at a neighbouring police station.