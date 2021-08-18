Pet cat saves woman who fell into ravine in the UK by meowing to show rescuers her location

Piran the cat saved her owner, who fell into a ravine in Cornwall, UK. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — An 83-year-old woman, who had fallen into a ravine, is alive today thanks to her cat which alerted rescuers to her location.

In a Facebook post, Bodmin Police in Cornwall, UK shared that the octogenarian’s black colour tabby, Piran, had meowed in the corner of a large maize field near the woman’s home at Wadebridge.

“The elderly female had fallen approximately 70ft (21 meters) down a very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain,” the department wrote.

With the assistance of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service with their specialist water rescue team and Cornwall Air Ambulance, the woman was hoisted to the field on a stretcher via line rescue.

She was then taken to hospital via Air Ambulance and is reportedly in stable condition.

BBC reported that the woman had been missing for over an hour before concerned neighbours called emergency services.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said the key to finding the woman was Piran’s “quite persistent” meowing from the top of the ravine.

“It’s a massive ‘well done’ to all the emergency services who worked together and to Piran,” she said.

“The outcome could have been a lot worse.”