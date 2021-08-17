Shopee embarks on company-wide vaccination programme to protect staff, shoppers against Covid-19

Frontliners from the company’s logistic arm Shopee Express and warehouse teams will be prioritised for the employee vaccination programme. — Picture courtesy of Shopee

PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — E-commerce giant Shopee announced today it will be taking part in the private sector immunisation programme to fully vaccinate employees against Covid-19.

The platform’s frontliners from its logistic arm Shopee Express as well as teams working in warehouses will be prioritised as these departments face the highest risk and have the most potential interaction with shoppers.

“Our employees are the backbone of the organisation,” Shopee chief operating officer Terence Pang said.

“Their safety, together with that of our customers, is our utmost priority especially as the pandemic continues to affect the lives of Malaysians.

“We seek to safeguard the health and well-being of our people better against Covid-19 through this exercise, whilst contributing to the nation’s goal of achieving herd immunity.”

This initiative is also Shopee’s way of reassuring customers for a better and safer shopping experience as many in Malaysia have turned to e-commerce during the pandemic.

“This effort is even more important as we ramp up towards the year-end shopping season, which has always been a highlight for the people and businesses in the country,” Pang added.

“We want to do our part to help everyone shop with peace of mind and to help local businesses sell with greater ease and certainty.

“9.9 marks the start of the shopping season and I hope that by making buying and selling safer, we can bring smiles to more Malaysians.”

The platform’s commitment to fight against Covid-19 comes ahead of its flagship 9.9 Super Shopping Day, the first of Shopee’s four end-of-year shopping festivals.

The anticipated 9.9 Super Shopping Day will kick off from August 20 leading up to the peak day on September 9 with lots of excitement in store for users.

Buyers can look forward to claiming Free Shipping and 99 per cent Coins Cashback vouchers with no minimum spend for both features.

A brand-new Mercedes-Benz is also up for grabs when users participate in the Play & Win Mercedes-Benz game by collecting golden tickets daily.

With August 25 just around the corner, more amazing offers await shoppers at the August 25 Payday Sale that will feature RM25 Knockout Deals.

Shoppers can purchase items like air fryers, British Polo bags, furniture and electronic products for just RM25.

The employee vaccination programme is just one of the many ways Shopee has been championing the fight against Covid-19.

To support the country’s national immunisation programme, the platform allocated one million Shopee voucher packs worth RM40 each through the #ShopeeAjakVaksin campaign to reward vaccine recipients at selected vaccination centres across Malaysia to encourage the public to get their shots.

Shopee also raised around RM1 million last year together with the Malaysian Medical Association in a public donation drive to support Malaysia’s medical frontliners.

For new and existing Shopee sellers, Pang added that the e-commerce platform rolled out an RM15 million Shopee Seller Support Package in April 2020 to assist traditional businesses that faced cash flow problems because of the lockdown.

“Following which, we introduced a Shopee Marketplace Growth Package providing benefits of up to RM1,600 in store vouchers and advertising credit to help existing Shopee sellers grow on the platform,” said Pang.

“Both initiatives not only drove digitalisation of local MSMEs but also cushioned the adverse impact of the pandemic on their businesses.”

He added that Shopee also lent its support to consumers by providing them with free shipping vouchers through the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign.

The campaign provides Malaysians with access to essential items such as fresh and frozen groceries, cooking ingredients, beverages, snacks and cereals, milk formula, diapers, personal care products, household essentials, pet food and work-from-home equipment online.

