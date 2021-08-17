Couple from Florida arrested for travelling to Hawaii with forged vaccination cards

According to Hawaii officials, Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo of Miami, Florida, went to Oahu with their two children on August 11 and the whole family was arrested on the North Shore. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Hawaiian authorities arrested a family from Florida after they were accused of attempting to violate the Safe Travel programme using forged vaccination papers.

According to Hawaii officials, Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo of Miami, Florida, went to Oahu with their two children on August 11 and the whole family was arrested on the North Shore.

During preliminary investigations, the police found out that the couple possessed fake vaccination cards for their children as well, who were born in 2016 and 2017 and are too young to be vaccinated.

As a result, Daniela was charged with three charges, including those for her two children, while Enzo was charged with one.

A total of US$8,000 (RM33,910) was cited against them, reported Hawaii News Now.

Many people voiced their dissatisfaction on Facebook towards the unethical act of the Florida couple.

“Jail them, fine them and send them on the next flight back, all at their expense of course,” one user said.

“This is disgusting. They should be jailed, not fined,” said a second comment.

“Hahahaha, they provided vaccine cards for their ineligible minor children. Florida at its best. Clowns”, another comment read.

Similarly last Sunday, a father and son from Los Angeles were detained at Honolulu International Airport for allegedly attempting to use fake Covid-19 vaccination cards to avoid the mandatory quarantine in Hawaii.

In Malaysia, an “instafamous” couple were called to assist an investigation in suspicion of breaching the interstate travel rules to celebrate their honeymoon.

The couple, Iram Naz Hafiz Sabir Muhammed, 25, and Azharique Shah Abdul Jalil, 25 had to spend a day behind bars for providing false statements to the police when seeking interstate travel.

Internal Security and Public Order Department director, Zainal Abidin Kasim told Bernama in a recent interview that, long-distance married couples still needed to get permission to cross the state border, despite the fact that the government has lately loosened the travel limits.