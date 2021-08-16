British pensioner's attempt to rob bank fails due to bad handwriting

A British pensioner failed to rob a bank as the bank teller could not read his demand note. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A pensioner failed in his attempt to rob a bank at Eastbourne, East Sussex due to his poor handwriting.

In a statement, Sussex Police said Alan Slattery had entered three banks in Hastings and Eastbourne in two weeks and used written notes to ask bank tellers to hand over money to him.

His first attempt was at the Nationwide Building Society in Terminus Road, Eastbourne at 10.45am on March 18 where the 67-year-old left empty-handed as the teller could not read the note.

Staff at the bank later managed to decipher the note which said 'your screen won't stop that I've got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers'.

On March 26 at 2.50pm, Slattery entered the Nationwide Building Society branch in London Road, St Leonards where he handed a similar note to the teller.

Fearing for her safety, the teller gave him £2,400 (RM14,100).

Perusing CCTV from the bank and surrounding businesses, Slattery was seen boarding a bus after the robbery where inquiries with the bus company identified him from the picture on his bus pass.

As investigations continued, police received a call from the NatWest Bank in Havelock Road, Hastings around 1.20pm on Apr 1 of a man entering the branch and handing over a threatening note demanding money.

The man, however, left empty-handed as the teller challenged him.

Upon receiving the report, officers went to Slattery's last known address where he was arrested for suspicion of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

The Lewes Crown Court has since sentenced Slattery to six years in jail.



