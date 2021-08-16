British couple decide to share RM72.86m lottery winnings,11 years after winning it

Nigel and Sharon decided to share their lottery winnings with friends and relatives, 11 years after winning it. — Picture from Facebook/ Stafford Kodzo Amounu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A British couple, who won the £12.4 million (RM72.86 million) lottery in 2010, have decided to share their winnings with close friends and relatives.

Sharon, 50, and Nigel Mather, 55, from Trafford, Greater Manchester, initially kept their EuroMillions, to themselves.

EuroMillions is a transnational lottery that requires seven correct numbers to win the jackpot.

Describing their winnings ‘as a responsibility’, Sharon told Daily Mail they wanted to do good with it and not blow the money.

The couple had picked the ticket during a holiday and discovered they won upon returning home.

Sharon said when they started gifting money to their loved ones, it was like “something from the TV show The Secret Millionaire.”

In the show, millionaires would go incognito into communities and agree to give away tens of thousands of pounds to people they meet.

“My husband used to be a hotel manager and he made a spreadsheet and went round to about 30 friends and family’s houses and it was almost like Secret Millionaire.”

“We made a little card and put a cheque in it and gave it to them,” said the former council worker.

Besides sharing their winnings with friends, the family also made their biggest donation to Manchester’s Francis House Hospice.