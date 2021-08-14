‘Phubbing’ is a bad habit that says a lot about our era

Snubbing your friends in favour of your phone could be a symptom of depression or social anxiety. — ETX Studio pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Aug 14 — Are you familiar with the concept of “phubbing,” the behaviour that consists of ignoring your companions in favour of your phone?

A combination of the words “phone” and “snubbing,” “phubbing” may be fairly common but the reasons for this behaviour could indicate something more serious than what this practice, at first glance rude but seemingly harmless, might suggest.

Smartphones are literally everywhere now, and it seems that no one has any scruples about taking them out and using them in any context, even at parties, especially among young people.

And so seeing a user effectively taken hostage by their device has become commonplace.

Likely everyone has been in a situation where a friend can’t, despite the festive atmosphere of an event, get away from their phone, even if it means interrupting certain “IRL” conversations.

But while “phubbing,” which is definitely the form of rudeness that defines our era, may seem harmless, it could in fact be a symptom of depression or social anxiety.

That’s according to a University of Georgia study, which finds positive correlations between these two psychological conditions and this compulsive smartphone use. Depressed people are more likely to “phub” their friends frequently.

Socially anxious people, meanwhile, might prefer online social interactions to face-to-face communication, and thus exhibit more phubbing behaviour.

“And of course, some people who have high social anxiety or depression are more likely to be addicted to their smartphones,” said Juhyung Sun, lead author of the study.

The study also shows that “agreeable individuals” have a lower tendency to phub their friends. They exhibit characteristics of being cooperative, polite and friendly in interpersonal relationships and social settings.

Concerned about maintaining social harmony, such people refrain from phubbing, considering this behaviour “rude and impolite to their conversational partners.” — ETX Studio