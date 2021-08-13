Are you dehydrated? A doctor alerts us to the signs via the social networks (VIDEO)

It's important to stay hydrated all the time and particularly in the summer months. ― iStock.com pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 13 ― Dr. Karan Raj offers up a few simple tips on social media for easily spotting the signs of dehydration.

Dr. Karan Raj is what you might call an influencer doctor. His over-236 000 followers on social network Instagram and 4.1 million followers on Tik Tok make him a doctor whose words and advice can reach the young generation.

While the doctor frequently posts stories about his daily life and is active in fighting misinformation about covid-19, the surgeon also delivers some tips about taking care of one's health on a daily basis. For the warm summer months, he has created posts about how to spot signs of dehydration.

In a video posted on Instagram on July 24, the expert outlines three visible and “unusual” signs of dehydration.

Sugar craving. When you're dehydrated, you may crave sweet foods. The health professional explains that because of dehydration, “your liver struggles to break down glycogen into glucose.” This means that there is less glucose in the blood and therefore can potentially cause a hypoglycemic attack that can result in discomfort or headaches.

Dry eyes. Tears are for more than just crying. “Tears also lubricate and clean your eyes,” explains the surgeon. Dehydration therefore leads to dry and easily irritated eyes.

Bad breath. Being dehydrated leads to less saliva in the mouth and more bacteria. The combination of the two leads to bad breath.

Another way to see if you're dehydrated, this time presented on the social network Tik Tok is the “skin pinch” on a finger. “The more hydrated you are, the more elastic your skin will be and will bounce back immediately after being pinched,” explains the doctor. If not, the skin “loses elasticity and takes a while to return to normal.” ― ETX Studio