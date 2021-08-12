Shoppers at LA supermarket taken by surprise by the appearance of a black bear (VIDEO)

The bear that gave shoppers a shock was later tranquilised before it was relocated. ― Picture via Facebook/ David Balen

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― A black bear took shoppers by surprise at a supermarket in a Los Angeles suburban neighbourhood when it decided to browse the aisles.

KTLA reported that the bear had entered Ralphs store in Porter Ranch before leaving.

It was later caught and relocated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Department spokesman Tim Daly told the station that they got a report of the bear in a Walmart parking lot.

The 56 kilogramme male bear was found under a trailer in a construction yard before officers used nonlethal bean bag rounds to push the bear out from underneath the trailer, tranquilised it, and loaded the large animal into a vehicle and took it into the Santa Susana Mountains, Daly reportedly said.

The Ralphs and Walmart are located about two kilometres from undeveloped areas in the nearby mountain range.

Daly said he has not heard of a bear in the area.

“Bears know that if they come down out of the mountains into a town, they’re going to find food — they’re seeking food and water,” Daly said.

While it’s still too early to tell and it hasn’t been documented, wildlife officials believe there may have been an increase in wildlife walking into towns because of the drought.

“They are going further than they typically do, seeking food and water and that might be because it’s harder to find in their traditional habitats,” Daly said.