Disruptive boy restrained as mother unable to calm sons during flight from Hawaii to US

An 11-year-old boy had to be restrained during his flight from Hawaii to the US. ― Picture via Twitter/ @CBSLA

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― Flight attendants on a flight from Maui, Hawaii to Los Angeles, US were forced to restrain an 11-year-old boy on Tuesday after he became disruptive.

Newsweek reported that the boy’s unruly behaviour forced the crew to place flex cuffs on him.

After the boy was restrained, his 13-year-old older brother also became disruptive and reportedly tried to kick the window next to his seat.

He, however, managed to calm down without the need for restraint.

The flight was later diverted to Honolulu, and no one was injured during the disturbance.

In a statement to Newsweek, the airlines said Flight 212 was diverted to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL) due to a customer-related incident.

“After landing at HNL at 3:47p.m. (local time), customers were re-accommodated on other flights or provided hotel accommodations. Safety and security is our top priority and we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this caused.”

It was reported previously that a passenger was duct-taped to his seat during a Miami-bound flight on Frontier Airlines on July 31.

Maxwell Berry was alleged to have groped and physically struck flight attendants.

A police report from the Miami-Dade Police Department alleged that Berry, 22, was intoxicated when he brushed a cup against the backside of a flight attendant.

After spilling another drink on his shirt, he went to the bathroom and emerged moments later without a shirt on. When a flight attendant tried to help him retrieve another shirt from his carry-on bag, Berry allegedly groped the chests of other flight attendants.

He next allegedly punched a male flight attendant in the face, which led to him being restrained using duct tape.

On July 6, a woman on a flight from Dallas-Forth Worth to Charlotte, North Carolina, was also duct-taped to her seat after she allegedly tried to open the door of the aircraft mid-flight and then attacked the crew.