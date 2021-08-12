Covid-19: Despite scare, Subang Jaya Community Ambulance team doesn’t give up, looks for volunteers to expand services

Peoples’ lives are prioritised by the Subang Jaya Community Ambulance. ― Picture via Facebook/Subang Jaya Community Ambulance

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SUBANG JAYA, Aug 12 ― One person was infected with Covid-19 while on duty but the Subang Jaya Community Ambulance team is not giving up on its duty of serving the people.

The volunteer ambulance service has been responding to medical emergencies in the community around Subang Jaya for the past four years.

Its acting chairman Teoh Teik Hoong recalled that when the team was exposed a few weeks ago, it had been called by emergency services to respond to a Covid-19 case.

“The patient had to be rushed to hospital. But when our team arrived there, we were rejected,” he said.

They then went to Selayang Hospital but there was no bed available.

Subsequently, the patient was in the ambulance with the team for almost two hours and eventually two of them presented with Covid-19 symptoms including fever and shortness of breath.

The infected team member inadvertently infected his family as well.

The service was stopped while sanitisation and quarantine was carried out.

It is now looking for retired doctors and nurses to join them in order to continue its services.

“The service excels because of the excellence the team extends to the community,” he said.

Teoh added that the rationale behind the non-profitable service was to address the worth of lives regardless of race and religion while others are trying to keep themselves safe amid the rising Covid-19 cases .

“We started this service because we wanted to help save lives as frontliners in the community.

“Our team of dedicated paramedics put their lives on the line daily to save the lives of others,” he said.

The service works daily from 8am to 8pm and is free-of-charge.

He said the increasing frequency of medical emergency calls in recent days had placed the ambulance service in a bind due to the amount of Covid-19 cases seeking transportation to hospitals.

“In a day, we handle about seven to 10 cases.

“Sometimes there are no lifts for the low-cost area. We have to climb the stairs to bring down the patients to the ambulance if the lift is not working,” he said.

He also said the pandemic had made their job more difficult as his team used to receive help from the public in carrying patients to the ambulance, but now no one was willing to assist them.

“Now people fear. Out of fear, people actually stay back,” he said, adding that they always prioritised the safety of the people.

He added a major problem faced by the ambulance service was the fact that hospitals did not have enough beds and consequently were unable to admit patients brought to them.

“We can handle and quickly respond to cases on the ground here but what do we do next?

“Where do we send the patients if there’s no hospitals to accept us?

“Do we need to drop them off at the carpark or tell their family members to prepare the worst at home?

“That’s not our job. Our job is to save lives.”

For those looking to volunteer, please contact Kelvin at 012-323 7663.