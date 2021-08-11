Looking for inspiration for a European island vacation? Check out this ranking

Crete arrives at the top of the ranking of European islands favoured by the French. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Aug 11 ― The Kayak travel search engine has tallied up the number of searches for trips to European islands. By combining this data with criteria such as accessibility, prices, food and transport, it has compiled a ranking of must-visit destinations. In the top 5 we have the unbeatable like Crete, but also more surprising and unknown islands, like Hiiumaa in Estonia or Bozcaada in Turkey.

Have you been dreaming of an island getaway? You’re not alone. Travel booking site Kayak analysed data from a study conducted on 2,000 adults in France between June 1 and July 14, 2021 and covering 70 islands across Europe.

To rank the best island destinations, Kayak focused on seven criteria: weather, flight accessibility, prices (hotels, car rentals, restaurants and local food and transportation costs), things to do, child friendliness, Covid-19 safety and eco-friendliness.

And the results put Crete on the top of the list, followed by Tenerife in Spain, the little known Hiiumaa in Estonia, Spain’s other Canary Islands and Bozcaada in Turkey.

#1 Crete, Greece: for families and fans of the beach

Crete ranks first among the islands for the beauty of its beaches. The island can boast of “Blue Flag” certification and low rainfall. Crete also offers many amusement parks and beachfront hotels, making it a great destination for families.

#2 Tenerife, Spain: for the sporty

Sports fans will find much to do in Tenerife. The largest Spanish archipelago in the Canaries has many hiking trails with breathtaking views.

#3 Hiiumaa, Estonia: for travellers seeking privacy

For those who want to avoid crowds, head to Hiiumaa in Estonia. Here you’ll be able to get away from it all away from onlookers with splendid, remote landscapes as a backdrop.

#4 The Canary Islands, Spain: for off-season sunny escapades

After Tenerife, discover Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, La Gomera, La Palma and El Hierro, the so-called “islands of eternal spring” for their mild climate throughout the year. Perfect for a stay of a few days. Note that it is better to avoid the summer period when the islands are a top tourist destination.

#5 Bozcaada, Turkey: for limited budgets

This little-known island in the Aegean Sea is perfect for those who are dreaming of a little paradise without spending too much money. Bozcaada is a good alternative to its Greek, Spanish and Portuguese cousins. ― ETX Studio