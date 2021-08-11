After burying Covid-19 patients, Malaysian man shares heartbreaking experience of carrying out final rites for his mother

Abdul Razak weeping in a PPE while sitting next to his mother's grave in Shah Alam. — Picture via Twitter/@IamAjak

PETALING JAYA, August 11 — Although Abdul Razak Nordin has carried out the burial rites for Covid-19 patients, he never expected to do the same for his own mother.

Shah Alam born Abdul Razak, 34, who works with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) said that he was used to managing the graves of other Covid-19 patients.

However, he recently had to do it for his mother’s burial and say the last rites to her.

Selaku petugas Pengurusan Jenazah Covid-19 selalunya aku menguruskan jenazah orang lain. Hari ini serba tak kena buat aku. Aku menguruskan jenazah mak aku. Ya, mak aku sendiri. pic.twitter.com/35s7ofe12y — ARN 🇲🇾🏴 (@IamAjak) August 9, 2021

Speaking to news portal Mstar, he said that he spent some time just sitting by her grave at the Shah Alam’s Tanah Perkuburan Islam and whispered to his late mother that he would never see again.

“I just sat by her grave for some time and was just speechless. I can’t describe the feeling.

“I weeped in my PPE and told her thanks for all the sacrifices she had made for my siblings and I.

“Although I was devastated, I was glad to be able to bury her as it was my late mother’s wish to have her children organise her burial.”

His mother, Patimah Ibrahim was rushed to the hospital by a family member on the night of August 8 but it was already too late.

Abdul Razak’s sister-in-law, who was looking after Patimah that day, told him that she was found not breathing at home and was pronounced dead by the time she was rushed to the hospital.

“It’s baffling to know that she died because of Covid-19 as she tested negative on July 27 in a hospital and had not left the house since then.

“My late mother had been suffering from diabetes for a long time and my siblings and I would take turns to bring her to the hospital as she was bedridden.

“She also told my siblings and I in her last days that her time was short and to always pray for her health and well-being,” he said.