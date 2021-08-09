Bored Thai man places manhood in padlock, leaving it permanently disfigured

A Thai man was left with a disfigured penis after placing it in a padlock. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — A Thai man’s private part has been left permanently disfigured after he got his manhood stuck in a padlock for two weeks.

The 38-year-old from Bangkok was said to be bored at home due to the Covid-19 lockdown and got the idea to insert his penis into the lock, Ladbible reported.

The man, however, lost the key which led to his penis to swell and become infected.

His mother had tried to help him but gave up and called the emergency services. where he was rushed to the hospital.

The mother told local media that her son was a private person and he doesn’t have a girlfriend.

“He has been staying at home a lot during the pandemic because he is worried about going out.

“He told me he did this because he was bored and he likes putting his ‘thing’ through small holes. I was angry at him for embarrassing me like this and I’ve told him not to do it again.”

Doctors spent 30 minutes removing the lock using an electric cutter, as well as a sheet of metal and water as lubrication to help protect him.

Upon removal of the lock, the man was given antibiotics to help with the infection, but doctors say his manhood will never be the same.