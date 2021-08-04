Tamagotchi to introduce R2-D2 edition with two new releases in November

Tamagotchi's two R2-D2 editions available in November. ― Picture via Facebook/JB.Hi.Fi.NZ.Official

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 ― Fans of Star Wars rejoice as Tamagotchi is introducing two versions of its special R2-D2 edition.

The virtual pet will allow owners to care for and play with their virtual Artoo or risk the Star Wars droid getting stolen by Jawas according to Cnet.com.

The R2-D2 Tamagotchi will come with two games, plus seven more unlockable games.

Star Wars' previous foray into virtual pets was with competitor Giga Pets.

The brand has not garnered major attention since the start of the new millennium although it offered new devices Tamagotchi Pix and Tamagotchi smartwatch.

R2-D2 Tamagotchi comes in two versions, one in white base and blue detailing, which mimics the droid's on-screen appearance, and the other with a transparent blue base and white detailing ― an homage to the company's original products in the late '90s.

R2-D2 Tamagotchi is scheduled for release on November 11 and available for pre-order on Amazon at US$19.99 (RM84).