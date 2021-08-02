This Japanese artist helps people feel better about their secret by ‘encasing’ it in concrete (VIDEO)

Japanese artist Ribeka Kimura offers her services via a moveable shack with the word Himitsuya, which means Secret Shop, written on it. — Screen capture from YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A Japanese artist is helping people to get troubling matters off their chest anonymously by encasing the secrets in concrete.

Tokyo-based news site SoraNews24 reported that Ribeka Kimura offers her services via a moveable shack with the word Himitsuya, which means Secret Shop, written on it.

According to the portal, customers only need to write down their secret and hand it over to Kimura who would then pour concrete over the piece of paper and create unique designs from it.

Her charges start from ¥1 (RM0.039).

Those who took the plunge felt liberated, according to the portal.

Among the sample of secrets received by Kimura are:

“I want to divorce my wife right away, but I think I need to be patient and wait until the kids are grown up. However, in waiting I feel like my life is slipping away bit by bit. What is the right thing to do?”

“Since both my parents are toxic, I seriously hope they get Covid-19 and die soon.”

“I bought cute underwear.”

“This summer I had an affair. I want to do it again.”

“I think it’s been five years now, but I’ve been keeping my cut nails. The amount doesn’t seem to increase anymore though, and I’m worried that something is going on at the bottom of the pile.”

With the Covid-19 pandemic, Kimura started to offer her services online and sent them to those who ordered.

Despite that, Kimura told Yorozoo News that she would still like to get back out on the streets and festival circuits to interact with people like before.