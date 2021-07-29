Take time out in a Finnish kota

The kota is a not-too-distant cousin of the tipi-style shelters used by the Sami, an indigenous people of the Nordic countries. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HELSINKI, July 29 — The kota is just one example of the unusual lodgings proving popular among vacationers looking for something a little different. This small, typical Finnish hut could be the perfect choice for an original summer getaway.

In the great outdoors, nestled among trees, the kota is one of the unusual accommodation options available for a getaway with a difference, far from the usual vacation crowds. In Occitania, it is called the Escoundetto, which literally means “hiding place” in patois.

The kota is a hexagonal-shaped hut made of raw wood and half logs. This wooden cabin, typical to Finland, is a not-too-distant cousin of the tipi-style shelters used by the Sami, an indigenous people of the Nordic countries. Inside, everything is organized around a central fireplace, from eating to socializing to sleeping.

Where to find a kota

You’ll soon find what you’re looking for if you head to the north of Europe, where this multifunction shelter is widespread. Discovering dog sledding or reindeer sledding for a few days can lead you to spend the night in a kota, for example.

Elsewhere, overnight experiences in these unusual lodgings have been springing up all over in recent years. A simple internet search will help you find options closer to home.

You can even buy your own kota, ranging in size from a 17-square-meter hut to a 25-square-meter “double kota.” Prices vary from €8,000 to €12,000 (approx. RM40,122 to RM60,184) depending on the size and options. — ETX Studio