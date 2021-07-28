Malian woman who delivered nine babies says uses 100 diapers, six litres of milk daily

An Ain Borja clinic nurse in Casablanca, Morocco taking care of Halima Cisse's baby. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Be prepared to use up to 100 pieces of diapers and six litres of milk daily if you plan to have nine babies.

Halima Cisse said her tiny tots, weighing between 500 grams and one kilogramme at birth, are now in incubators at the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco following their Caesarian delivery on May 5.

Daily Mail quoted the 26-year-old Cisse, from Mali, as saying that she was too tired to look after the five girls and four boys and spent most of her days sleeping and watching television at the clinic.

Cisse, who insists the nine were conceived naturally, said she only found out she was having nine babies minutes before the birth.

“It was a total shock when I found out that I was having nine babies because I thought it was going to be seven,” she was quoted as saying.

More than two months after her birth, Cisse said she was still recovering and only visits her babies twice a day for up to 30 minutes to “bond” with them because she does not have the energy to keep up with their exhausting care regime.

According to her, the babies are fed and changed every two hours and checked on every three hours.

The Malian government is picking up the babies’ care bill.

They are expected to remain in the clinic for two more months.

Cisse is the current record holder of having nonuplets, breaking the previous world record set by ‘“Octomum” Nadya Suleman in 2009, who gave birth to eight babies that survived.

Cisse and her husband, Kader Arby, have an older daughter Souda, aged two-and-a-half years.