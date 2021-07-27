Sydney police horse showered with chocolates, other treats after being hit by anti-lockdown protester

Tobruk the police horse has been showered with treats after being hit by an anti-lockdown protester in Sydney, Australia. — Picture via Facebook/ Mounted Unit — NSW Police Force

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Tobruk the police horse has been showered with carrots, apples, licorice, chocolates and flowers after being hit by an anti-lockdown protester in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

Its rider Senior Constable Patrick Condon thanked the public who dropped off the treats for the 13-year-old thoroughbred following the incident.

Speaking to 7news.com, Condon said Tobruk was doing well.

He said Tobruk responded well to the protest after being “exposed” to “different levels of atmosphere” during its training.

“It’s been here for about four years, that was actually its first demonstration of that kind,” he told the portal.

The attacker, Kristian Pulkownik, 33, had since been charged with affray, joining or continuing in an unlawful assembly, committing an act of cruelty upon an animal, and breaching a Covid-19 restriction.

He briefly appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday where he represented himself and did not apply for bail.

He will appear in court again next month.

Daily Mail quoted Condon as saying that there was an outpouring of support for Torbuk.

“The support from the public, particularly yesterday when I patrolled out in Manly, people were walking up and offering their support,” he said.

The demonstrations, also seen in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide were in response to more than half the country’s 25 million people who have been ordered to stay home over the Covid-19 outbreak.