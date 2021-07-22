Police in China drive for over 100km to stop a woman from getting scammed for the sixth time

Police in China drove for more than 100 kilometers to stop a woman from transferring money to a scammer. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Police in China drove for more than 100 kilometres to stop a woman from transferring money to a phone scammer.

Global Times reported that police in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province received a call from the woman's family asking for their help to stop her from continuing to send money to the scammer.

The woman's family told police that she had been brainwashed by the scammer who managed to get her to constantly send money.

She even went to the extent of borrowing money from her relatives and friends just to send it to the scammer.

When tracked down by police, the woman, surnamed Yu, borrowed her colleague's car just to drive to another city to remit the money.

While it was not reported the name of the city, a police spokesman told Jiangsu TV that they had to drive to that city just to stop her.

“We drove non-stop for over 100 kilometres before intercepting her car and stopped another remittance, which would have cost her 20,000 yuan (RM13,000),” said the police.

According to the portal, Yu had remitted money to the scammer five times, totaling 48,000 yuan (RM31,000).

Her account had since been frozen to avoid her from making more transactions.