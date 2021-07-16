Pet owner gets a scare after groomer’s autocorrected message says dog died

A pet owner was wrongly informed that their dog had died due to an auto-corrected message sent by the groomer. — Picture via Reddit

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 —A dog owner had a shock after receiving a text message from the pet groomer, that the canine had died.

What appeared to be a nonchalant revelation of the shocking news, was actually an autocorrected message.

Luckily, the groomer quickly sent out a clarification of the blunder and noted that it actually meant Dexter the beagle was ready to be picked up.

The groomer also attached a video clip of Dexter to assure the owner the pooch was fine, as well as a message stating that Dexter had a good time.

The messages by the groomer were uploaded on Reddit with the caption “Startlingly matter of fact message from the groomer”.

It has since received 19,000 reactions with 358 comments.

There was no mention where the incident took place.

It’s not the first time autocorrect has been a cause for panic.

New York Post reported that a Wisconsin woman’s text to her father in December, sparked a full-blown police investigation after it autocorrected to say she was being “stabbed” — instead of “swabbed” for Covid-19.