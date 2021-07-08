London pet owner takes dying Labradoodle on last trip up the mountain in a wheelbarrow

A dying Labradoodle was taken on its last trip up the mountains by its owner Carlos Fresco in a wheelbarrow. — Picture via Facebook/ Trail Highlander

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A Labradoodle suffering from leukaemia was taken on its last trip up its favourite mountain by its owner in a wheelbarrow before the pooch passed away.

Carlos Fresco from London, the owner of Monty, decided to take the trip to the peak of Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, Wales after seeing the 10-year-old’s condition worsening.

Monty battled the disease for 18-months before succumbing to the disease on June 21.

Daily Mail reported Fresco, 57, as saying that Monty was weak during the trip but he enjoyed all the fuss and attention from wellwishers.

“People on the hills were so kind and equally so sad at his deteriorating condition,” he was quoted as saying.

“In fact, strangers asked if they could share in pushing Monty on his last journey,” he said, adding that the strangers also shed a tear for Monty.

Monty was said to enjoy exploring hills and walks all over the country with Fresco during its healthier days.

BBC reported that Monty has been buried at Fresco’s garden in London.